9 hospitalized in head-on crash in Monument; alcohol, marijuana suspected as a factor

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol say a driver collided head-on with another vehicle on I-25 early this morning. The driver was driving the wrong way, going southbound toward northbound I-25 traffic.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 162 on I-25, which is near to the County Line Road.

Troopers and officers with the Monument Police Department suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, based on evidence found in the car. He is from the Colorado Springs area and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver collided with an Acura MDX, a mid-size SUV that had eight people in it. All passengers and the driver of that Acura were taken to a hospital with moderate to serious injuries. All of the Acura passengers are from Denver.

Northbound I-25 was closed for four hours, while troopers investigated the scene.