Three men assault woman with her baby in Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are looking for three suspects in a carjacking overnight. It happened near Airport Road and Academy Boulevard in the 300 block of Gahart Drive.

Saturday morning, around 2:00 a.m., a woman and her baby were in the car, when three men approached. The suspects pushed her out of the car, stole the vehicle and fled the scene. During the incident, the woman was assaulted and has some minor injuries. The child was unharmed.

A short time later, CSPD found the stolen car abandoned and unoccupied.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to call Colorado Springs Police.