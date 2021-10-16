PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's the 42nd Annual Toy Bowl in Pueblo Saturday. It'll be at Dutch Clark Stadium at 10:30 a.m., with a message dedicated to all the fallen bikers in 2020 and 2021.

The Pueblo Bikers United and law enforcement are working in tandem to host the annual Toy Bowl flag football game. Together, they'll raise money for toys for kids in the area.

There will also be a reading of the names and a balloon release.

Pueblo Bikers United Pueblo Bikers United (PBU) is a Non-Profit organization that began in 1978. PBU hosts the annual Toy Bowl and Toy Run.