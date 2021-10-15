Colorado Springs mayor to deliver his 7th State of the City address Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, remarks on infrastructure and economic improvements, and facing current challenges are expected to be the main topics of an annual speech by Mayor John Suthers.

KRDO

The comments will be part of the mayor's State of the City address beginning at noon Friday at The Broadmoor.

During a previous address, Suthers was credited with starting the effort toward widening Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock; that project, known as the "Gap Project," is scheduled for completion next year.

Suthers also has been successful in getting voters to support the taxpayer-funded 2C expanded street paving program -- which voters have extended for a second five-year period -- and to approve a fee to fund stormwater infrastructure.

This will be the mayor's next-to-last citywide address before his second and final term expires next year.

During Friday's address, Suthers will present the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award to Mary Lou Makepeace, 81, the city's first female mayor who was elected to two terms from 1998-2006 after 12 years on the City Council.

City of Colorado Springs

Makepeace later became executive director of the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Colorado, and served in other community leadership positions.