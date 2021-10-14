Some Colorado Springs senior citizens skeptical of increase in Social Security cost-of-living allowance for 2022

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An increase of nearly 6% in next year's cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients seems to be a welcome development for senior citizens struggling to make ends meet with higher inflation and increased costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRDO

The adjustment increase is five times more that it was last year, and would increase the monthly benefit by around $90.

But some seniors said that they doubt being able to spend any of that money because the cost of their Medicare premiums and deductibles also will rise, to offset higher costs there.

Medicare.gov

It's also unclear whether the adjustment increase will last beyond next year.

