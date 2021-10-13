Skip to Content
Organized opposition speaks out against 2C parks ballot issue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, a week after city officials and park advocates organized a media tour in support of a proposed sales tax increase to fund park improvements, several groups are expressing their opposition to the measure.

SpringsTaxpayers.com and Cheyenne Central are among the groups recommending that citizens vote "No" on the issue on Election Day.

Opposition members describe themselves as longtime advocates of parks, trails and open spaces but believe that 2C isn't the best solution toward reducing a $270-million backlog in park and recreation needs.

Other funding options should be considered, opponents said, and criticize past park-related decisions -- such as the city's land swap which transferred ownership of the popular Strawberry Fields area of southwest Colorado Springs, to The Broadmoor.

