Explosion, fire reported at Vossloh concrete tie plant south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department was called to the Vossloh concrete tie plant due to an explosion and several fires Tuesday morning.

The explosion reportedly happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a witness who called KRDO.

At least one injury has been reported from the fire, according to Woody Percival with the Pueblo Fire Department.

The fire department confirmed to KRDO that the fire was started by an employee who was welding near an oil tank. The tank caught fire, leading to the explosion.

Black smoke could be seen in Pueblo, and Percival says wind helped the flames spread further. The plant is a few miles south of the town, east of Stem Beach.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.