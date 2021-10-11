Apparent increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recent damage inflicted by vandalism at Venezia Park will cost around $30,000 to repair, a city official said recently.

The newer park on the city's northeast side also was targeted by vandals in 2018, which led officials to install $450,000 in security cameras designed to deter or prevent future damage.

In the past few years, vandalism also has occurred at Memorial Park, Garden of the Gods and the Paint Mines Park in eastern El Paso County.

The city will use some federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair graffiti on monuments at Memorial Park, and the county has invested in measures to curb damage from vandalism there.

Officials previously said that as our area grows, vandalism seems to be happening more often -- but they can't afford to install cameras ot fences, or hire security guards, at every park.

The situation has gone so far, an official said, as to delay the opening of a new county park until a fence can be installed around it for added security.

How much is spent on repairing vandalism damage, how often are people arrested for it, and are the preventive measures having any impact?

