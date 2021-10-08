Five car pile up caused by driver suspected to be under the influence

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A five car pile up in Pueblo is likely caused by a someone driving under the influence, according to the Pueblo Police Department Twitter page.

Pueblo police tweeted around 6:00 a.m. that a crash had happened around 1:30 in the morning on the 1100 blk. of Greenwood. The tweet went on to say, "Luckily the 4 other cars were parked and unoccupied. #dontdrinkanddrive"

Police arrested Miles Martinez, 33, for a DUI and other traffic related charges.