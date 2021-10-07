Park tour held Thursday ahead of Election Day vote for sales tax increase to fund parks, trails, open spaces

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local parks advocates conducted a media tour of several parks facilities Thursday in support of Issue 2C, next month's ballot initiative to fund proposed projects.

Outdoor advocates and city officials took media crews to three locations to show where projects have already been done and what projects would be completed with additional funding, if approved by voters on Election Day.

Officials say that a sales tax increase -- to two cents on a dollar -- would double the amount of funding from $11 million to $22 million annually to pay for needed parks maintenance, building new parks and acquiring land for future parks.

In addition to the sales tax increase, voters also would decide whether to extend the tax for 20 years after the current version expires in 2025.

Officials said that because of the city's rapid growth and budget cuts after the 2008 recession, the city has a $270 million backlog of parks projects -- some of which have taken decades to address. Public use of parks also has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the issue fails next month, officials said that they will come back with another proposal for voters to consider in the future.