Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters quickly responded to a brush fire that started up Tuesday morning in north Pueblo.

The fire was in a grassy area near Eagleridge Boulevard, according to a KRDO photographer at the scene. No nearby structures appeared to be threatened by the small flames.

No injuries were reported.

We're working on getting more information on a possible cause of the fire from the Pueblo Fire Department.