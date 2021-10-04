USPS sets new standards for first class mail traveling long distances

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced its new shipping standards set in place for first class mail traveling long distances.

All letters and packages traveling long distances could now take up to five days to arrive at the door, compared to the original two to three days standard.

In addition, USPS is hiking up its shipping prices through the holiday season. If you want to ship gifts, expect to pay extra on shipping costs.

According to 9News, USPS says it's all part of a 10-year plan to try to make the post office financially stable and more reliable.

After the Christmas season, USPS is expected to reverse back to its original pricing on Dec. 26.