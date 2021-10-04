E-scooters launching in Colorado Springs this week

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new trend in transportation is coming to Colorado Springs; the city is launching a fleet of E-scooters that you can grab and go to explore areas like downtown and Old Colorado City.

The city is taking part in a one-year pilot program with electric scooter operators Lime and Veo. Both companies will have scooters available starting on Wednesday.

The way it works is pretty simple, but you'll need at least a little bit of technological know-how and, of course, balance. With either company, you download an app that connects to the scooter and lets you pay for your trip. The scooters can go about a dozen miles or so on a full charge, and you can leave them around town to be picked up as long as they're not in a right-of-way.

According to a news release from the city, the scooters will be available in "much of the city's central areas, including downtown and the Westside." The apps will also show maps of where the scooters can be used; if you enter a no-ride zone, the scooter will automatically slow down.

You can download the Lime or Veo apps ahead of time in the app store.