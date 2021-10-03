One woman dead in Southern Colorado Springs, police receive shooting call

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday evening, Colorado Springs Police Officers were called about a possible shooting. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard, which is in Southeast Colorado Springs near Astrozon and Jet Wing Drive.

Once police and medical personnel arrived, they found a deceased woman inside a home.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide and Assault Unit responded. They will assume responsibility for this active investigation.