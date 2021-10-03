Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall took place on Sunday.

Colorado Springs Police are currently setting up to give a media briefing on the incident.

Around 4 P.M., the CSPD Duty Lieutenant tweeted that there will be a media staging at Perkins Restaurant off E. Platte Ave. regarding an officer involved shooting.

About 20 minutes later, Colorado Springs Police tweeted that the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.