Fireball meteor streaks across Colorado sky

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County residents are sharing videos of a fireball meteor dazzling the Colorado skyline overnight on Saturday.

One KRDO viewer, Cecilia McKerney, says she saw three fireball meteors last night outside of La Junta.

Check out this video (below) of the fireball caught on Mattie Cross' Ring Camera last night, who lives in Falcon.

This isn't the first time Colorado residents have witnessed a fireball show. According to NASA, a fireball happened over southern Wyoming and northern Colorado in 2015. NASA adds, that it moved at about "45,000 miles per hour and weighed a few pounds (2 to 4 pounds are the preliminary estimates). The fireball belongs to a class of meteors called Earthgrazers, which hit the Earth’s atmosphere at a very shallow angle. They can travel a considerable distance before getting low enough to completely burn up."

If you have any photos you'd like to share, please email us at krdonews@krdo.com.