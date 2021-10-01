Multi-car crash sends several to the hospital, one woman under arrest

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Five cars were involved in a crash in Colorado Springs caused by a driver suspected to have been driving under the influence, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. at N. Circle Dr. and E. Platte Ave. on Thursday, September 30th. In a press release Colorado Springs police said a black Honda was driving south on Circle Dr. toward the intersection with Platte Ave. when it crashed into a Black BMW. That BMW then hit a black Dodge Caravan. The Honda veered to the right, hitting two more cars, a gold Subaru Legacy and a white Chevy GMT truck.

Officers say they contacted a woman driving the Honda and identified her as Sarah Alcorn, who is now under arrest. She was taken to a local hospital were she was evaluated for driving under the influence. Police did not specify what charges she is facing.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were also taken to the hospital.

Southbound Circle from Willamette to Platte Ave was closed for several hours.