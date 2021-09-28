SUV gets stuck in power lines during crash in south Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car that drove off the road and crashed near Highway 115 and Lake Ave. ended up getting stuck among power lines Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the crash around 2 p.m. It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if any other cars were involved.

One SUV was nearly vertical and suspended by power line guy-wires that came from the ground, according to a KRDO reporter at the scene.

CSFD said southbound Hwy 115 was closed while crews worked to clear the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.