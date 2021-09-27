CDOT and farmers’ markets partner to raise pedestrian safety awareness

Top Stories

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- 2020 represents the deadliest year on record for pedestrians in Colorado, according to The Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year 93 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in Colorado. This is a 79% increase since 2013. That's why CDOT is partnering with local shops and farmers markets to raise awareness of pedestrian safety.

"Ensuring that everyone gets home safely is our top priority,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “This campaign encourages motorists to use extra caution around pedestrians by slowing their speed, staying off their phones and never driving impaired.”

The LOCAL at Southlands and Southlands Famers Market will also help their customers spread the pedestrian safety message by giving them specially designed grocery bags.

In addition, CDOT has placed ghost pedestrian silhouettes throughout the market. The life-size silhouettes are eye-catching reminders of the human toll from pedestrian crashes each year.

To prevent crashes, CDOT is sharing the reminders below for drivers and pedestrians:

Always use crosswalks

Most crashes occur at non-intersections. The safest place to cross the street is at the intersection crosswalk. Drivers should use extra caution when approaching crosswalks.

Follow the rules of the road

The crosswalk is a no-car zone and motorists need to stop prior to the crosswalk. Pedestrians should press the crosswalk button, wait for the WALK signal, then look both ways and over their shoulder prior to entering the crosswalk.

Eliminate distractions while driving and walking

Limit use of cell phones, turn down music and avoid other distractions.

Use extra caution at nighttime

Pedestrians should remember they are harder to see at night and use extra caution when crossing streets and entering crosswalks.

Make eye contact or nod

Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both the driver and pedestrian see and acknowledge the other.

Pedestrian fatalities in Colorado peaked at 93 last year – an increase from the low of 40 fatalities in 2010. The counties with the most fatalities were Denver (18), El Paso (13) and Adams (12).

In 2020, pedestrian fatalities represented 15% of all Colorado roadway fatalities, the highest ever recorded. To date, there have been 56 pedestrian deaths in 2021. Last year at this time there were 64.