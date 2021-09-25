Bomb threat cleared at Colorado Springs Airport

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A bomb threat made at Colorado Springs Airport this afternoon has now been marked as "all clear."

Airport officials told KRDO that a young person with mental health issues was at the TSA security checkpoint and did not want to be touched. Officials say that the person then declared that they had a bomb in their pants.

At that point, the TSA checkpoint was on lockdown and police were called.

The suspect was searched and it was determined that there was not a bomb in their pants.

Greg Phillips, the Director of Aviation for COS, says, "We take those things seriously."

Though the airport is now safe, Colorado Springs Police are still on scene.

