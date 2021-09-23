Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Penrose uses Cyberknife therapy

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- National Prostate Health Month, also known as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, is observed every September in the U.S. to raise awareness on men's prostate health and prostate cancer.

At Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, doctors employ a special system called Cyberknife, which treats prostate tumors with precision radiation. The CyberKnife System is the first and only fully robotic radiotherapy device. It's used to streamline Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy for patients with low and intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

The system allows the clinical team to deliver high doses of radiation with extreme precision and providing the patient with a personalized treatment.

One cancer patient, named Charles said, “I had never had radiation, so I didn’t know what to expect. The treatment was amazing. It’s like an X-ray; you feel nothing.” Charles also was pleased that he had no side effects afterward from the CyberKnife treatment. “I had no impotency, no urination problems, no burns, no problems whatsoever,” he stated.

If you're thinking of getting screened for prostate cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "The answer is different for each man. If you are thinking about being screened, learn about the possible benefits and harms of screening and talk to your doctor about your risk." Click here for more.

Learn more about Cyberknife Therapy here.