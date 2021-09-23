Letecia Stauch to be held without bond until trial for stepson’s killing

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, will be held without bond until her trial, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Stauch has been in custody since her arrest in mid-2020. She faces a charge of first-degree murder and a slew of others in connection with the alleged killing of her stepson.

BREAKING: The judge believes there's enough evidence to move trial and she will not be granted bond while she waits for trial. — Sydnee Stelle (@SydneeStelle) September 23, 2021

We learned earlier this month that Gannon's body was found in a suitcase near a bridge in Florida. His body had a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma, according to testimony during Stauch's preliminary hearing.

Gannon was reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020. The community joined police officers for multiple searches that extended through the weeks following his disappearance. Then in early March 2020, police arrested Letecia for first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and other charges while she was in South Carolina.

