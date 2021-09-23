Foster parent pleads guilty in connection with child’s death in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dacey Spinuzzi entered a guilty plea to one felony charge in connection with a foster child's death last year in Pueblo.

13 Investigates reported Spinuzzi's case after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in October 2020. Prosecutors say Aiden was tortured and murdered.

Aiden was put into the Pueblo County Department of Human Services foster system as the toddler's parents were trying to turn their lives around. Spinuzzi and her boyfriend, Ramondo Jones, were tasked by Pueblo DHS to watch over Aiden and three additional foster children.

Two months after receiving Aiden from Pueblo DHS, Jones was charged with Aiden's murder and abuse, while Spinuzzi was charged with child abuse and accessory to crime. Prosecutors allege that Aiden's injuries included a fracture to his arm, a missing toenail, and a broken toe.

Aiden was placed into Spinuzzi's home in July of 2020. But according to testimony in court, abuse and violence existed in the household consistently for ten years prior.

According to previous court testimony, Spinuzzi stated that Ramondo Jones frequently abused her, both physically and sexually. Much of the physical abuse would occur in the bedroom where the children slept. Jones would often abuse Spinuzzi in front of the children.

On Thursday, Spinuzzi officially pled guilty to accessory to crime.



