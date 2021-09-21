Fort Carson firefighters battling small blaze on training range

Top Stories

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fort Carson Fire Department was called to a small fire that started burning around noon Tuesday down range.

The fire was estimated to be about 10 acres, according to a spokesperson with Fort Carson.

No structures or people are threatened by the fire, according to Fort Carson. Fire crews are monitoring the flames for growth, but no air drops were required as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke could be seen from Highway 115, and several callers told KRDO they could see the smoke near Gate 6.