Deputies seek person of interest after shooting at Widefield High School

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs help with finding a person of interest after a shooting that happened Saturday at Widefield High School.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of a "person of interest" but it's not clear how he's connected to the shooting. EPCSO said in the same statement, "The suspect remains at large."

Three men were injured and taken to the hospital after the shooting, the sheriff's office told KRDO on Saturday.

There was a football game Saturday afternoon at Widefield High, but officials told us they are unsure of whether the shooting is related to the game.

If you have any information about the person of interest or the shooting, you're urged to call the sheriff's office at 719-520-6666.