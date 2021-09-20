Assistant soccer coach at UCCS accused of sexual assault

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a local soccer coach is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault that happened in 2015.

According to CSPD, an adult woman reported in August that she was sexually assaulted at a party in 2015. No other details were released, but investigators said police arrested 25-year-old David Meyer in connection with the incident.

CSPD said Meyer, an assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and full-time coach with the Pride Soccer Club.

Police say Meyer was arrested on Monday and booked into the El Paso County Jail for a charge of sexual assault. A mugshot hasn't been released yet.

Meyer doesn't have any other felony charges, according to Colorado Court records.