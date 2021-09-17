Texas Brotherhood Ride honors First Responders, traveling from Houston to the Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A non-profit, called the Texas Brotherhood Ride, is honoring First Responders who made the ultimate sacrifice and their community. The organization says, "By riding bicycles, our goal is to bring awareness to these tragedies and letting their families, friends, and co-workers know that Texas Never Forgets."

Riders will be traveling from Houston, Texas to Colorado Springs. On Friday, they're arriving in the Pikes Peak Region.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says their anticipated arrival in the areas of Highway 24 and Platte (between Union and Powers Blvd.) is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. They add there will be traffic delays. The EPCSO asks the community to utilize alternate routes during this timeframe to avoid getting stuck in slow-moving traffic.

A traffic unit will be providing an escort for the ride.

Since 2008, the group has honored the memory and sacrifice of over 500 Emergency First Responders which includes; firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical personnel. They've traveled on bicycles over 7,700 miles, through sixteen states, and assisted by countless emergency first responders who have shown the true meaning of Brotherhood.

The Texas Brotherhood Ride is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity organization. Other than the cost of conducting the rides, all donated proceeds go directly to the beneficiaries designated.