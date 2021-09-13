Meet Omo: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new baby hippo gets a name

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's new baby hippo has officially been named Omo!

The baby boy hippo's name was announced by the zoo Monday, nearly nine weeks after his birth. The zoo staff voted on the baby's name, and the name comes from a river in Africa.

Omo's mom, Zambezi, has been nursing the baby with the help of zoo staffers.

Omo weighs close to 200 pounds as of Monday, and he's the first baby hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years.

