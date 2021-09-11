Statewide alert issued for hit-and-run for a scooter rider

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A scooter driver is suffering from serious injuries after the hit-and-run crash Friday. It happened on the 1200 block of Pennsylvania, which is near Capitol Hill in Denver. A statewide Medina Alert has been issued, and the Denver Police Department is investigating the crash.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2021 Buick Encore, Colorado License BQU154. The vehicle may have damage on the right passenger's side of the vehicle.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).