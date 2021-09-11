Pueblo 9/11 Memorial at World Trade Center Steel Memorial

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Center for American, in partnership with the Pueblo Fire Department, will host Pueblo’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. The program will start promptly at 7:58am on Saturday, September 11th to mark the exact time the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell.

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, the program will include several elements in addition to the formal Ceremony, including a Community Walk of Silence, the PCC Memorial Stair Climb, and the Pueblo Police Department Commemorative Badge Presentation.

“The ceremony is our way of paying respect to our brothers and sisters who served as first responders on that terrible day. Whether they were first responders, civilians, or passengers on planes, so many made the ultimate sacrifice in order to save the lives of others that day,” said event coordinator, Pueblo Fire Captain Bryce Boyer.

“It is hard to believe that it has been 20 years since that tragic day. At the time we said that we will ‘Never Forget’. This event is Pueblo’s way of showing that the Home of Heroes will always remember.” Matt Albright – Director of the Center for American Values. “This year we will also acknowledge the selfless service and sacrifice of our military members who have bravely defended our freedom and protected us from further attacks in the 20 years since 9/11.”

The event will be held at the Center for American Values World Trade Center Steel Memorial, located on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk – 101 South Main St., Pueblo CO, 81003. Parking is available at the Main Street Parking Garage.