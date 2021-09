Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are looking for a missing person, 54-year-old Mario Fransua. He's 5'11", weighs about 220 pounds, and is missing his right eye.

Pueblo Police say Fransua is homeless, and was last reported seen in downtown Pueblo. His family has become concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information, please contact Pueblo Police at 719-553-3315.