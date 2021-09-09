Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A project that took nearly 40 years of planning becomes more active beginning Monday when workers officially start a mile-long extension of Centennial Boulevard.

Centennial currently ends south of Fillmore Street, at the Van Buren Street intersection; the project will extend Centennial to the interchange at Interstate 25 and Fontanero Street.

City of Colorado Springs

The exit at that interchange will be changed from the Fontanero exit to the Centennial exit.

City officials said that the project will cost $20 million and be financed by revenue from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax.

KRDO

The projected is expected to be completed by next fall.

Some preliminary work is already underway on the west side construction site, with heavy machinery turning soil and laying out the route.

KRDO

To build the extension, the city had gradually acquired property in the area and cleaned up an undocumented landfill on the site.

Neighbors have expressed mixed feelings about the project.