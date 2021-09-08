CDOT to hire 150 people for temporary and permanent positions

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs around the state over the next five weeks, seeking to hire permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers.

According to CDOT, a variety of positions are available for hire, including:

CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee

o Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation

2. Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired)

o Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver's license

o Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required

3. Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

Permanent positions include full benefits (worth an average of $16,669 per year) and promotional opportunities. CDOT also allows the heavy equipment requirement to be gained by driving a forklift or bus. In addition, certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend. Colorado residency is NOT required for permanent or temporary employees at the time of application. All positions include paid sick leave.

Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. However, seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.

“At each career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Kristi Graham-Gitkind. “I encourage people to apply if they’re interested in a transportation career that provides steady pay, good benefits, and a high-level of job satisfaction from providing impactful, meaningful work that serves the traveling public.”

Each career fair is being held at a CDOT office and/or maintenance facility. Masks are required to participate. Positions are available not only in the towns and cities listed below but also in the greater geographic area.

SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO

-Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201

-Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1185 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440

SOUTHWEST COLORADO

-Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301

NORTHEAST COLORADO

-Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.

10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634

WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO

-Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498

-Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438

WESTERN COLORADO

-Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637

-Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

-Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505

NORTHWEST COLORADO

-Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446

DENVER AREA

-Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon.

18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011

Candidates who cannot attend a fair are encouraged to view the job postings and apply on-line at: https://www.codot.gov/topcontent/employment/cdot-job-openings.html