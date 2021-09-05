Crews working to recover body of paddle-boarder in the Rampart Reservoir

Top Stories

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed that they are trying to recover the body of a paddle-boarder who fell in the Rampart Reservoir Sunday afternoon and did not come back up.

The call came in around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. After an hour or so, the mission switched from a rescue operation to a recovery effort. As of 4:30 p.m., divers were getting their equipment and working to find the missing person.

CSFD said this is a somber reminder to always wear your life jacket when you leave shore.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.