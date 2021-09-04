Sinkhole shuts down Northbound Academy between Pikes Peak and Bijou

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound Academy is closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou due to a sink hole in the roadway, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Colorado Springs Utilities say their crews responded to a hit fire hydrant at 155 N. Academy around midnight on Saturday, September 3rd.

According to CSPD, crews are on the scene working to repair the roadway.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, avoid the area and drive with caution.