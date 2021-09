Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an act of kindness, Aunty Bev's Restaurant in Pueblo decided to treat officers at the Pueblo Police Department with a special surprise on Friday. Tara Books, Haily, and Dax helped donate 250 meals to the department.

On Twitter, Pueblo Police wrote, "A "SUPER SIZE" THANK YOU!,' adding, "We can't thank you enough for your kindness and generosity!"