State offers free COVID-19 testing program for Colorado schools

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing all K-12 Colorado schools (public, private, charter, and tribal) with a FREE and voluntary COVID-19 screening testing program for the 2021-22 school year. The weekly rapid antigen testing will be available to all students and staff.

Students will receive $25, via gift card, for the first COVID-19 test that is administered to them through this program, and then $10 for each subsequent test (a maximum of one incentive allowed per week).

So far, no El Paso County or Pueblo schools are listed as the schools participating in the program.

However, Pueblo County School District 70 has sent a request to participate in the testing program. They are still waiting to hear back from someone at the state level. Colorado Springs School District 11 says they have not signed up for the program but they are still reviewing its viability.

The state said, "We currently have 475 schools and 23 districts that have expressed interest in the school testing program, and 291 schools and 25 districts that are fully enrolled."

This screening testing program is federally funded and intended for K-12 students. All testing supplies are free to the school. For those who opt-in to the full-service program, vendors will provide staffing, coordinate testing, and report results. A participating school district will receive $2.50 for each test administered through the program.

CDPHE says, "This extra layer of COVID-19 prevention will allow Colorado schools to detect infections early and get ahead of outbreaks, including asymptomatic spread, helping students to safely return to in-person learning and keeping schools open."

Learn more about the program here.