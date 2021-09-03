More homeless people moving to new areas south of Colorado Springs city limit

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY (KRDO) -- The way of life for homeless people is to think ahead and have some idea of where to go next if their illegal camps are shut down by authorities.

However, residents and officials say they've noticed a recent trend -- homeless individuals and groups migrating farther in hopes of staying in one place for a longer time period without being discovered.

This migration is happening just south of Colorado Springs, in the communities of Fountain, Security-Widefield and Stratmoor Valley.

Neighbors near one camp that appeared this spring say it's their first up-close experience with homeless camps.

"We've had to put up No Trespassing signs," one neighbor says. "We're seeing more people that we haven't seen before. They're loitering, leaving trash, being loud. "We've tried to contact authorities but we keep getting the runaround."

