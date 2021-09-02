Texas Roadhouse in Monument honors 13 service members killed in Afghanistan
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Texas Roadhouse in Monument has set up a table to honor the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Last week, a Texas Roadhouse in Louisville, Kentucky paid tribute to the service members. Tyler Scott Parker, who is a Service Manager with the restaurant posted the photo with the caption, "For the 13 fallen ." The photo went viral and has already been shared 33,000 times on Facebook.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds of people gathering at Kabul's airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
The fallen include:
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
