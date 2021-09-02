Texas Roadhouse in Monument honors 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Texas Roadhouse in Monument has set up a table to honor the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Last week, a Texas Roadhouse in Louisville, Kentucky paid tribute to the service members. Tyler Scott Parker, who is a Service Manager with the restaurant posted the photo with the caption, "For the 13 fallen ." The photo went viral and has already been shared 33,000 times on Facebook.

@Tyler Scott Parker

Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds of people gathering at Kabul's airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The fallen include:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.