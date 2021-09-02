Manitou Springs schools placed on brief lockout

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Schools in Manitou Springs were placed on a brief lockout out of "extreme precaution" for a threat that happened about noon Thursday.

Few details have been released, but Manitou Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue sent an email at about 12:19 p.m. saying no visitors were allowed to campus and nobody was allowed to leave.

Manitou Springs Public Information Officer Alex Trefry tells KRDO the lockout started because of an "unverified threat" made from outside the school.

By about 12:45 p.m., the lockouts started being lifted and normal campus visitation policies resumed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.