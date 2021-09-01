Monument-area water districts taking steps to remove radium from water supplies

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Donala Water & Sanitation District, covering an area between north Colorado Springs and Monument, recently told its customers that it's in violation of maximum federal standards for radium in its drinking water.

According to a notice sent to customers Aug. 20, Donala revealed that it learned of the Environmental Protection Agency violation on July 23.

The EPA found that the average level of combined radium during the past year was 1.7 picocuries per liter above the federal standard of 5 picocuries per liter.

Donala said that the situation is not an emergency but advised customers to consider using bottled water or other alternative water sources.

Combined radium is radium-226 or radium-228 and is considered a chronic health threat that would pose health risks only after many years of drinking contaminated water above the EPA standard.

Donala's notice said that long-term consumption could pose increased cancer risks to pregnant women, infants, elderly and people with compromised immune systems; the notice also advised people in the high-risk category to see their doctors about drinking contaminated water.

Humans store radium in their bones, where it can continue to release radiation, so limiting exposure is important.

The higher radium level is believed to be caused by increased water demand stirring up radium that occurs naturally in the Denver Basin aquifer that provides the area with groundwater for human use and consumption.

To address the problem, Donala has reduced or stopped drawing water from wells and treatment plants having the highest radium levels, and is using more surface water that is treated and supplied by Colorado Springs Utilities.

Donala said it also will test all of its wells for radium and expect to have results back in October.

Also being planned is chemical water treatment, in which chemicals cause radium to collect in larger particles that can be filtered out.

Donala said that addressing the radium problem shouldn't significantly affect water rates for its customers; the goal is to lower radium levels well below the EPA standard or remove it entirely.

High radium levels have been an ongoing issue in the Monument area. The town of Monument reportedly spending $1.5 million on a new filtration system.