Colorado Springs man pushes for Pikes Peak to become a national park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What stands out about Jim Strub isn't that he's 92 years old; it's the bold vision he has for the future of America's Mountain.

Strub heads a group that is preparing a proposal for the National Park Service to make Pikes Peak a national park.

He was unavailable for an on-camera interview Wednesday, but told KRDO NewsChannel 13 via phone that he's been working on the idea for the past year with a small group of people who also are interested.

Stub has been an active participant in matters regarding Pikes Peak since the 1980s, and said that the mountain's proximity to a major city, the new visitors center at the summit, the Pikes Peak Highway and the current effort to complete a trail system around the Peak make the popular tourist attraction perfect to operate as a national park.

He also believes that under the Park Service, Pikes Peak would offer more recreational opportunities to the public than are currently allowed under the Forest Service's jurisdiction.

Strub plans to finish his proposal and submit it to the Parks Service soon; he hopes the next step will be for Congress to fund a study of the idea.

"It would take a few years for anything to happen," he said. "But it won't happen unless there's widespread support for it."

Some civic leaders declined to speak publicly on the proposal but expressed concern that the Park Service, which is already struggling with a tight budget, limited resources and growing attendance at national parks, would be unlikely to add another park to its responsibilities.