One person dead, another with serious injuries after motorcycle crash

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around midnight on Sunday, a Colorado Springs Police Officer noticed a motorcycle lying in the middle of the road on N. Union Boulevard near Acacia Drive.

Soon after, the officer found two unresponsive people near the motorcycle, one was dead. The other person suffered from serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Departments Major Crash Team is investigating the scene.