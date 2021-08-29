18th Annual Benefit Car Show in Monument Sunday

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tri-Lakes Cruisers is holding its 18th Annual Benefit Car Show Sunday in Monument. The event will feature around 175 collector cars in the historic downtown area. Organizers say, "This is a wonderful event for spectators in our lovely mountain town!"

The event will benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based, volunteer-supported resource center. They focus on improving people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency, and relief programs. As the only food pantry and human services organization located in and serving northern El Paso County, Tri-Lakes Cares is a critical resource for those in need.

The event runs Sunday, August 29th from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Online registration costs $25, while same-day registration is $30.

You can find more information on the event here.