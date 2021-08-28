Severe damage to Loaf ‘N Jug off of Hwy 85/87

Top Stories

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Saturday morning, KRDO received reports of a heavy police presence at the Loaf 'N Jug in Fountain.

The entrance to the convenience store, off of Highway 85/87 on Alegre Street, was completely busted in. Shattered glass, debris, and wires littered the front entrance. One ATM had been knocked over to the ground.

Currently, the Loaf 'N Jug is closed to customers.





KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working to confirm additional details.