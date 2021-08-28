Citizens gather in the “Home of Heroes” to honor lives lost on 9/11

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Honoring the 20th Anniversary of September 11th, the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association held a service, called “Shining Steel” at the Center for American Values in Pueblo Saturday morning.

Volunteers from FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBICAAA) from Denver, Woodland Park, Aurora, Brighton, Steamboat Springs, Alamosa, and Pueblo all joined together to commemorate and honor the heroes lost 20 years ago.

The volunteers cleaned the 9/11 World Trade Center Steel Memorial in front of the Center for American Values on the Pueblo Riverwalk. They also set up the 9/11 display inside the gallery amongst the Medal of Honor Portraits of Valor.

Pueblo native, Ms. Sue Smith, with the Colorado and National FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association, said, “At a time when our nation is mourning the loss of American soldiers and a growing number of civilians in Afghanistan, and the 20th anniversary of 9/11 weighs heavily upon us, this significant service project is a demonstration of unity and remembrance. It provides an opportunity for members of the FBICAAA to come together in Colorado’s “Home of Heroes” to honor those we lost on 9/11 while serving as a definite demonstration of our promise to never forget.”