20-year-old charged with vehicular assault, DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m., 20-year-old Bobby Eldridge, crashed on Chelton Road, just south of the Valley Hi Golf Course. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll. One passenger had serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eldridge was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular assault. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation.

South Chelton Road between Mallard Dr. and Landmark Circle was closed for several hours.