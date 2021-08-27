School District 11 in Colorado Springs draws closer to possibility of COVID-19 mask mandate

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Students and staff in 33 District 11 elementary schools likely will be required to wear masks by the middle of next week if the current surge in COVID-19 cases doesn't subside.

D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby revealed Friday that the district is now on a five-day evaluation period; she said that if the trend toward an increase in cases continues during that time, those schools from grades K-5 will be under a mask mandate.

"That's where the bulk of our students are, in those schools," Ashby said. "Those grades are most vulnerable right now because they're generally too young to be vaccinated. Up until now, we've recommended that students wear masks but we'll have to take stronger action of the situation doesn't improve."

She said that the district's superintendent will monitor COVID numbers in the community during the evaluation period and will decide if a mask mandate is necessary.

D-11 parents were to be notified of the situation Friday.

Ashby said that students are required to bring their own masks, but the district will soon have 400,000 masks available for use if needed.

A shortage of substitute teachers and staff, she said, is adding to the district's overall concern about health safety.

"We have three schools that switched to remote learning because of it," Ashby said. "We're just hoping we don't see more cases that force us to require masks in all schools."