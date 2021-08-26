Officer ruled justified in fatal shooting of robbery suspect near I-25 and Woodmen Road

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says the officer was justified in his actions when he opened fire and killed a robbery suspect who led a chase in a U-Haul through Colorado Springs.

The incident happened on April 19 when Robert Paul Garcia was being chased by Colorado State Patrol going north on Interstate 25. Garcia was suspected to be involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo County and he was in a U-Haul pickup truck that was overdue.

Troopers used stop sticks at two points on I-25 before Garcia's truck stopped just north of the Woodmen Road exit, and multiple officers approached with their weapons drawn, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Garcia then put the truck into gear and accelerated forward toward a CSP sergeant. That's when Fountain Police Officer Isaac Abila fired eleven rounds from his gun, hitting Garcia five times. CSP Sgt. Wallace Lathrop fired his weapon once and hit the truck.

Officers found a BB gun that fell out of the driver's side of the truck when Garcia was pulled out of the truck for medical aid. Garcia later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The DA's Office says Abila and Lathrop were justified in their actions during Garcia's killing because the evidence showed a person was "in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury" when Garcia drove his truck toward Lathrop.