Flower farm winding down first year of operations at historic Venetucci Farm near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend marks the end of the first harvest season at the Venetucci Farm for Gather Mountain Blooms, a family-run operation that signed a five-year lease to grow flowers on the property.

GMB followed Venetucci's original model of using sustainable farming practices to grow a variety of native flowers, herbs and grasses on two of the farm's 200 acres.

The farm also hosted flower workshops, tours and a weekly flower stand on the property along Highway 85-87 near the Security-Widefield area.

Part of GMB's operation includes the new Farm & Events Barn for community events such as weddings, family reunions and corporate gatherings.

GMB will allow customers to pick their own flowers at the farm from Thursday through Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Except for a "Dahlias at Sunset" event in September, GMB will close to the public but reopen in October for a pumpkin giveaway.

The Venetucci Farm was famous for its popular annual pumpkin giveaway -- starting in the 1950s -- that attracted thousands of families and school kids from across the Pikes Peak region.

The farm stopped growing pumpkins in 2017, after groundwater in the area was found to be contaminated by a chemical tied to the use of firefighting foam in training exercises at Peterson Space Force Base.

However, the farm will continue the pumpkin festival by using pumpkins grown in Pueblo.

GMC said that it would use filtered groundwater or other water sources for growing operations.